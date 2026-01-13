 US Congressman Randy Fine Proposes Greenland Annexation Bill To Counter Arctic Rivals
Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, aiming to give the Trump administration legal authority to annex Greenland and make it a US state. The move seeks to counter Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic, securing strategic dominance. The White House supports the idea, citing Greenland’s importance for US and European security.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Washington: Republican Congressman Randy Fine has formally introduced the 'Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act', a legislation aimed at giving the Trump administration a legal authority to pursue annexation and eventual statehood for Greenland.

Republican Congressman Randy Fine's Tweet

"Huge News! Today, I am proud to introduce the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, a bill that allows the President to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union," Fine said in a post on X on Monday (local time).

He claimed that these measures are critical to countering Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic.

The Republican Congressman said that US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have made it clear that Washington "needs to restore American Dominance by acquiring Greenland."

"My bill turns this vision into reality and would give America the high ground for the next century by making it an official state. China and Russia should be put on notice that the days of impeding on our sovereignty in the Arctic region are over," he added.

This legislation would strengthen the US to "take whatever steps necessary" to negotiate or acquire Greenland.

Earlier, the White House said that Trump believes the United States should acquire Greenland to prevent it from falling under the influence of rival powers.

Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt told reporters that the President views Greenland as strategically vital for US and European security.

"He said that he wants to see the United States acquire Greenland, because he feels that if we do not, then it will eventually be acquired, or even perhaps hostilely taken over by either China or Russia," Leavitt said.

She added that such an outcome would be dangerous for multiple regions.

"Which is not a good thing for the United States or for Europe or for Greenland as well," she said.

Leavitt said the President believes US control could also benefit Greenland itself.

"Let's not forget, it would not just be in the best interest of the United States, but perhaps it would be in the best interest of Greenland as well, to be part of the United States," she said.

Asked whether there is a timeline for pursuing such a move, Leavitt said no deadline has been set.

"He has not set a timeline, but it's definitely a priority," she said.

She emphasised that the President's comments reflect broader national security concerns.

Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, occupies a strategic location in the Arctic and has gained increased attention due to climate change, shipping routes, and competition among global powers.

The United States maintains a military presence on the island, while China and Russia have expanded their Arctic ambitions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

