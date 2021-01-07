US Capitol violence: Can Donald Trump be removed from office before his term ends on Jan 20?

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in America, thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in at least four deaths and interruption of the constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

After violent pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, several US lawmakers have demanded immediate removal of President Donald Trump from office, alleging that he incited his supporters leading to an unprecedented incident that has dented the democracy of America.

The events have renewed questions as to whether Trump could be declared unfit for office, or charged with a criminal act.

While some US lawmakers called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, and some said Trump should be impeached and removed from office immediately.