US Capitol Attack: Melania Trump's chief of staff, White House deputy press secretary resign

Washington: Stephanie Grisham, first lady Melania Trump's chief of staff, and White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews have resigned following violence at the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

US Media reported that more such resignations may follow. There are also reports saying that a number of Republican leaders and Cabinet officials believe Trump should be removed from office before January 20.

Grisham, who previously served as the White House press secretary before making way for current White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in April, was the first to submit her resignation Wednesday.

"It has been an honour to serve the country in the White House," Grisham said in a statement posted on Twitter.