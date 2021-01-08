World

Updated on

US Capitol Clash: Police official injured during protests passes away

By FPJ Web Desk

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.
Photo: AFP

The violent protests that rocked Washington DC on Wednesday has claimed yet another life, as a police officer succumbed to injuries sustained during the clash. According to reports, police officer Brian Sicknick had been hospitalised after sustaining injuries that eventually led to his collapse upon returning to his divisional office.

Further details awaited.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in