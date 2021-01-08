US Capitol Clash: Police official injured during protests passes away

The violent protests that rocked Washington DC on Wednesday has claimed yet another life, as a police officer succumbed to injuries sustained during the clash. According to reports, police officer Brian Sicknick had been hospitalised after sustaining injuries that eventually led to his collapse upon returning to his divisional office.
Further details awaited.
