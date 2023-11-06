US: Biden Trailing Trump In Polls By New York Times | AFP

President Biden is trailing Donald J. Trump in five of the six most important battleground states one year before the 2024 election, new polls by the New York Times reveal. The results show Biden losing to Trump, his likeliest Republican rival, by margins of three to 10 percentage points among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Biden is ahead only in Wisconsin, by two percentage points, the poll found. Across the six battlegrounds all of which Biden carried in 2020 the president trails by an average of 48 to 44 percent. Bidens popularity is fraying and suffering from enormous doubts about his age and deep dissatisfaction over his handling of the economy and a host of other issues.

