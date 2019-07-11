US: Air Force clears senior official of sexual misconduct allegations

<p><strong>Washington:</strong> The United States Air Force has cleared President Donald Trump's nominee for next vice-chairman of the joint chiefs of staff from allegations of sexual misconduct. The allegations surfaced in April against General John Hyten soon after he was nominated as a second most senior military advisor.</p><p>"After a comprehensive investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, there was insufficient evidence to support any finding of misconduct on the part of General Hyten," said Pentagon in a statement on Wednesday.</p><p>"General Hyten has cooperated with the investigation. With more than 38 years of service to our nation, General Hyten has proven himself to be a principled and dedicated patriot," it added.</p><p>Hyten, who would take over from Air Force General Paul Selva, is currently serving as the head of US Strategic Command. The allegation was made against him by a female officer who alleged Hyten of abusing her on at nine incidents between February 2017 and February 2018, reported The Hill. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>