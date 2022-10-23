United Nations Day 2022: Know its history, significance and theme

United Nations Day | Facebook

United Nations Day is observed on October 24 every year to commemorate its official creation in 1945. The UN General Assembly declared October 24 as the anniversary of Charter of the UN in 1947 and they decided to devote the date to make people aware the aims and achievements and to gain their support further.

Since then, the UN has held a celebration in the General Assembly Hall of the organisation’s headquarters in New York.

In accordance with United Nations Resolution 2782, it was decided that United Nations Day would be a global celebration and that member states of the UN should commemorate it as a national holiday.

The UN Day 2022 will be observed along the lines of the intergovernmental peacekeeping organisation being a product of hope.

UN General Secretary’s message

On the occasion of the 77th year of UN’s creation, Secretary General Antonio Guterres has a special message. Dubbing the UN as product of hope, he said that the organisation today is being tested like never before and added that the UN “was made for moments” like this.

Guterres said, “Now, more than ever, we need to bring to life the values and principles of the UN Charter in every corner of the world. By giving peace a chance and ending conflicts that jeopardize lives, futures and global progress.”

Antonio further added, “By working to end extreme poverty, reduce inequalities, and rescue the Sustainable Development Goals.By safeguarding our planet, including by breaking our addiction to fossil fuels and kickstarting the renewable energy revolution.And by finally balancing the scales of opportunity and freedom for women and girls and ensure human rights for all.As we mark UN Day, let us renew our hope and conviction in what humanity can achieve when we work as one, in global solidarity.”