UN Commission Of Inquiry Report Concludes 'Israel Has Committed Genocide In Gaza' | ANI

Switzerland: A United Nations commission of inquiry report has concluded that "Israel has committed genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza since the conflict with Hamas escalated in 2023. The report states that there are "reasonable grounds" to believe four of the five genocidal acts defined under international law have been carried out, including killing members of the group, causing serious bodily and mental harm, deliberately inflicting destructive living conditions, and preventing births.

The commission cites statements by Israeli leaders and the pattern of conduct by Israeli forces as evidence of genocidal intent. Israel has strongly rejected the findings, calling the report "distorted and false" and accusing the commission members of serving as "Hamas proxies".

Here's What the Report Revealed

The 72-page report, compiled by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, alleges that Israeli authorities and security forces have committed acts that meet the legal definition of genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

These acts include attacks on civilians and protected sites, forced displacement, destruction of essential infrastructure, denial of medical aid, and reproductive harm, such as the reported destruction of around 4,000 embryos and 1,000 sperm samples in Gaza’s largest fertility clinic.

The commission examined statements from Israeli leaders, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. The report says these leaders incited genocide through language and actions. For example, Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance" on "all of the places where Hamas is deployed" and referred to Gaza City as a "wicked city" to be turned into rubble. Gallant described Hamas fighters as "human animals" to be fought "accordingly", while Herzog declared the entire Palestinian population responsible for Hamas's attacks.

Chair of the commission Navi Pillay, a former UN human rights chief, said the commission’s findings represent the strongest UN statement on the war to date. She added that “genocidal intent was the only reasonable inference” based on the evidence gathered over two years.

Israel Denies Charges, Warns Against 'Biased' Accusations

Israel’s foreign ministry categorically rejected the report, accusing the commission of relying "solely on falsehoods spread by Hamas" and denying any genocidal intent. The ministry pointed to the October 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and took 251 hostages, describing Hamas as the party attempting genocide.

An Israeli military official dismissed the allegations as "baseless", highlighting Israel’s efforts to minimise civilian harm during military operations. Israel insists that its actions are defensive measures to defeat Hamas and secure the release of hostages, operating within international law.

The commission warns that under the Genocide Convention, all countries have a duty to prevent and punish genocide. Failure to act could make them complicit. It has not yet named other parties as co-conspirators but said this remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the International Court of Justice is hearing a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide. Israel has called the case "wholly unfounded" and based on "biased and false claims".

The UN inquiry was established in 2021 and previously found that both Hamas and Israeli forces committed war crimes. In July, the commission members announced their resignations, with Israel calling for the commission’s abolition.