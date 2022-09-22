Ukraine demands Russia be punished, Zelensky tells UN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during his video address to the UN General Assembly, on Wednesday | AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a dramatic video address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Wednesday, stated that Russia must face "just punishment" over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Ukraine demands punishment for trying to steal our territory. Punishment for the murders of thousands of people. Punishment for tortures and humiliations of women and men," Zelensky said.

Read Also Flights out of Russia booked out after Putin orders partial call-up of reserves

The Ukrainian President, who received a rare standing ovation at the General Assembly, also called for a special tribunal to hold Russia accountable, saying it would be a "signal to all would-be aggressors."

In addition, he demanded a compensation fund, saying that Russia "should pay for this war with its own assets."

In his pre-recorded address that came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilisation to call up as many as 3,00,000 reservists to shore up its forces, Zelensky portrayed the declaration as evidence the Kremlin wasn’t ready to negotiate an end to the war, while simultaneously voicing his confidence that Ukraine would win the conflict anyway.

“We can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it with the force of arms,” Zelensky said. “But we need time.”

Zelensky also condemned the recently-announced plans in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to hold referendums on joining Russia -- a plan that was also denounced by Western leaders at the UN a day earlier.

Biden weighs in

US President Joe Biden also spoke at the UNGA on Wednesday, where he lambasted Russia for its invasion, calling it a war waged to wipe Ukraine off the map.

“This war is about extinguishing Ukraine’s right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine’s right to exist as a people. Whoever you are, wherever you live, whatever you believe, that should make your blood run cold,” he said.

“If nations can pursue their imperial ambitions without consequences, then we put at risk everything this very institution stands for. Everything.”