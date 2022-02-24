Ukraine airspace closes to civilian air traffic

Berlin: The European Union Aviation Safety Agency is telling air operators of a high risk to civilian aircraft over Ukraine, reminding air operators that "this is now an active conflict zone".

In the bulletin issued early Thursday, EASA said, "Airspace and critical infrastructure, including airports, are exposed to military activities which result in safety risks for civil aircraft. In particular, there is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft."

It added: "The presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a HIGH risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels."

It recommended that, "additionally, as a precautionary measure, operators should exercise extreme caution and avoid using the airspace" within 100 nautical miles of the Belarusian- and Russia-Ukraine border.

In view of the latest situation, Russia has closed its airspace to civilian aircraft starting from Thursday on its western borders with Ukraine and Belarus, the Russian aviation authorities announced.

The announcement came shortly after President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" in the conflict-hit Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) posted on the website of the US Federal Aviation Administration Civil said that aviation flights in the Ukrainian airspace are limited in view of potential threats.

Flights to Kiev, Dnepr, Lvov and Odessa airports "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation". the notice says.

(With inputs from AP and IANS)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:34 AM IST