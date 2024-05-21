 US President Joe Biden Rejects Accusations Of Israeli Authorities Committing Genocide In Its Fight Against Hamas In Gaza
"Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide. We reject that," Biden said on Monday in the Rose Garden of the White House at a Jewish American Heritage Month event.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Joe Biden |

Washington DC: US President Joe Biden has rejected accusations against the Israeli leadership that it is committing genocide in its fight against the Palestinian militant organisation Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

"Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide. We reject that," Biden said on Monday in the Rose Garden of the White House at a Jewish American Heritage Month event.

Appeal For Arrest Of Israel's PM Netanyahu At International Criminal Court

On Monday, International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan applied for arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Joav Galant for alleged crimes against humanity.

The request for warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant relates to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Gaza Strip beginning on October 8, a day after Hamas militants launched their unprecedented attack on Israel.

Among the allegations are "starvation of civilians as a method of warfare" and "intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population," a statement from Khan's office said.

Arrest Warrants Requested For Leaders Of Hamas

Arrest warrants were also requested for the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yehya al-Sinwar, and other representatives of the militant organisation.

South Africa has repeatedly called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to take action against Israel and accused the country of genocide. In urgent rulings, the UN judges have obliged Israel to do everything possible to prevent genocide and to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

