UK Schools To Teach 'How To Identify Fake News' Under Government Plans

London: The UK government announced on August 11, that schools in England can now incorporate lessons on identifying extremists and online content promoting "putrid conspiracy theories" as part of upcoming updates to the national curriculum. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson announced a curriculum review for primary and secondary schools to incorporate critical thinking in various subjects.

Why Is It Deemed Necessity?

The recent unrest in over twelve English towns and cities, including the Southport knife attack, was fuelled by online misinformation and far-right instigators, officials say. The series of stabbings, reportedly done by Axel Rudakubana, a British citizen who was 17 years old, resulted in the deaths of three children.

Authorities Concerned

Authorities have not revealed a possible reason for the assault, but have clarified that it is not being classified as an act of terrorism. False online speculation following the tragedy wrongly alleged Rudakubana was a Muslim immigrant. The education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, emphasised the increasing importance of equipping young individuals with the necessary knowledge and skills to question the content they encounter on the internet, as stated in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

This is the reason why our curriculum review aims to incorporate essential skills into lessons in order to equip our children against misinformation, false news, and harmful conspiracy theories prevalent on social media. In the proposed changes, students will analyse newspaper articles in English classes to identify fake clickbait, and computer classes will incorporate analysing statistics within a specific context.

Implementation In The Curriculum

Nevertheless, the assessment won't release its conclusions and suggestions until the following year, delaying the implementation of reforms until the start of the September 2025 academic year, according to recent reports by the Telegraph. The actions will be paired with stricter regulations for social media platforms and online material.