UK raised FCRA registration refusal to Oxfam with India: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has told Parliamentarians that the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) raised the issue of status of Oxfam India under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) during the bilateral dialogue held on 10 February, 2022.

"The status of Oxfam India was shared with the UK side during the dialogue. The renewal application of Oxfam India was refused as it did not fulfil the eligibility criteria specified in the FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder," he said to lawmakers.

Rai added that, "Oxfam India has filed an application for revision of refusal order under Section 32 of the FCRA, 2010. The registration, renewal and cancellation of registration is done based on the criteria specified in the FCRA, 2010 and Rules made thereunder."

At midnight on December 31, 2021, the FCRA registration of Oxfam India along with 5,932 other NGOs lapsed. MHA sources said while 5,789 of these NGOs had not applied for renewal, the applications of the rest had been rejected due to “various irregularities”. Oxfam India and Indian Medical Association (IMA) were among such NGOs.

A day after the MHA refused to renew the registration of Oxfam India, the organisation said the action would hamper its humanitarian work in 16 states.

“The Government of India’s decision to refuse renewal of Oxfam India’s Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration will severely affect the organisation’s ongoing crucial humanitarian and social work in 16 states across the country. This includes setting up of oxygen plants, providing lifesaving medical and diagnostic equipment such as oxygen cylinders and ventilators and delivery of food to the most vulnerable communities during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Oxfam had said in a statement.

“Oxfam India has been working in public interest with the government, communities and frontline workers in the country for decades now. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Oxfam India joined hands with health departments, district administrations and ASHA workers across the nation to provide life-saving equipment and support. We are also working with various state governments to ensure bridging of the learning gap in school education due to Covid-19,” Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India, had said.

“We have worked to enhance women livelihood and worked with forest dwellers to ensure that they are not denied their rights. We have worked in some of the most flood-prone districts to make communities resilient and provide a lasting solution. The Ministry of Home Affairs decision to deny renewal of FCRA registration will severely hamper these collaborations which were providing relief to those who needed it the most during times of crisis,” he had added.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 02:49 PM IST