UK PM Boris Johnson lashes out at Thomas Cook directors

New York: Boris Johnson lashed out at the directors of Thomas Cook and questioned whether they could have done more to prevent the firm's collapse. Speaking to reporters on a flight to New York where the he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Johnson said the government would 'do our level best' to ensure stranded passengers are brought home in good time.

Thousands of holidaymakers now face a potentially nightmare journey back to Britain as ministers launched the UK's largest ever peacetime repatriation.

An estimated 150,000 tourists will now be brought home by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as part of a flight programme costing the taxpayer £100 million and codenamed Operation Matterhorn.