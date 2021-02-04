UK Parliament to consider debate on farmers issue as e-petition attracts thousands of signatures

London: The UK Parliament's Petitions Committee will consider a Westminster Hall debate in the House of Commons complex on the issue of farmers’ protests and press freedom in India after an online petition attracted over 110,000 signatures.

While the name of Boris Johnson appears in his capacity as a west London Conservative Party Member of Parliament, Downing Street has categorically denied that the UK Prime Minister had signed the petition.

The House of Commons further clarified on Thursday that while it is possible to view signatures on its petitions website by individual parliamentary constituencies, and the data also gives the name of the constituency MP, the data does not show whether individual MPs have signed it.

All e-petitions on the Parliament website that cross the 10,000 signatures mark require the UK government to make an official statement and any petitions that cross 100,000 signatures must be considered for a debate.

The House of Commons said the government's response to the petition is expected later this month and the debate is under consideration.