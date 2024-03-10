UK: Man Crashes Car Inside Buckingham Palace, Arrested

Buckingham Palace | X

Westminster: A man was arrested by the British police for crashing his car at the gate of Buckingham palace on Saturday, Mirror reported. The incident occurred at Westminister in Central London on early Saturday morning.

Media reports, cited a witness who mentioned hearing "a loud bang" during the incident. Soon after the crash videos showed armed police surrounding the driver who is on his knees and yelling: "Keep your hands on your head!" , Mirror reported.

London Police Arrests The Suspect

The witness told media, "I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace. Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him."

In a statement released by the London police it said, "Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to the hospital. There were no reports of any injuries," stated London police in a released statement. They also confirmed that investigation to the establish the circumstances is ongoing.

There are grainy images and footages of the incident doing rounds on internet.

Buckingham Palace Confirms Safety of Royal Family After Gate Collision

Buckingham palace also confirmed that no family member was hurt during the incident, as all of them were in the residence, and that the gates are being repaired, TOI reported.