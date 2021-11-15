UK Liverpool car blast: Counter-terrorism police lead operation, 3 arrested

British counter-terrorism police were called in after a taxi exploded at a hospital in Liverpool, leaving one dead and another injured, though this has not been declared a terrorist incident.

Police in the city confirmed the blast happened at around 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Women's Hospital in Liverpool city centre, reports Xinhua news agency.

Photographs posted on social media showed a taxi in flames and ambulances and firefighters were also called to the scene.

Police placed a cordon around the hospital while inquiries continued to determine the cause of the explosion.

"Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police," the statement said.

Three people have been arrested after the blast by counter-terror police, Sky News reported.

