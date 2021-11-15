Egypt: At least 3 dead, nearly 500 hospitalized after being stung by scorpions in Aswan

At least three people have been reportedly killed while some 450 were injured in a strange incident of being stung by poisonous scorpions in Egypt's southern city of Aswan.

According to the health officials, extreme weather in Egypt brought out a swarm of scorpions from their nests, resulting in hundreds of people in the southern city of Aswan being stung and three people dying from their injuries.

The Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram reported, citing a health ministry official, that those who were injured have been hospitalized and are receiving treatment.

Doctors were redirected from COVID-19 vaccination centers to help treat the scorpion stings, the BBC reported, citing a health official.

Authorities have provided extra amounts of anti-venom medication to medical units in villages near Aswan, al-Ahram reported.

The downpours and subsequent floods have also forced local authorities to suspend schools on Sunday, Governor Ashraf Attia said.

The government has urged people to stay at home during the storms and avoid visiting garden areas or standing under a tree.

Egypt is home to fat-tailed scorpions that are among the most deadly in the world. Venom from a black fat-tail can kill humans in under an hour.

