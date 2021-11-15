COVID-19: New Zealand logs 173 new community cases of Delta variant

Wellington: New Zealand recorded 173 fresh Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Monday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases in the country's community outbreak to 5,751.

Among the new cases, 163 were registered in the largest city of Auckland, seven in nearby Waikato, two in Northland and one in the Lakes District Health Board area, as per the Ministry of Health.

A total of 90 cases are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units.

There are 4,426 infections that have been clearly epidemiologically linked to another case or a sub-cluster, and a further 861 infections for which links are yet to be fully established.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently stands at 8,504.

It administered 14,638 first and second vaccine doses on Sunday. To date, 90 percent of New Zealanders have received their first shot and 81 percent are fully inoculated, said a ministry statement.

With inputs from ANI/Xinhua

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:06 AM IST