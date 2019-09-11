UK government declares 500 million pounds of green investments

On 10th September British Government declared that they would be investing 500 million pounds (INR 50 crores) to promote green technologies. Among these funds, 400 pounds are invested in rapid charging infrastructure points for electric vehicles.

The amount of 143 million pounds will be initiated towards green projects, which include confiscating use of greenhouse gas, finding an eco-friendly alternative and methods to reduce air pollution. The main motive of government is to cut off the usage of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2024.