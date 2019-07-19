UK Court to hear Vijay Mallya's extradition appeal in Feb 2020

London: Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya's appeal in the UK High Court against his extradition order has been listed for a three-day hearing from February 11 next year, the UK court said on Thursday.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss had won a reprieve earlier this month when a two-judge panel at the Royal Courts of Justice in London granted him permission to appeal against the extradition order of a lower court to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores in India.

“The appeal hearing has been listed on 11 February 2020 with a time estimate of three days,” a UK High Court official said.

At a hearing on July 2, Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell concluded that "arguments can be reasonably made” on some aspects of the prima facie case presented by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), on behalf of the Indian government.

The ruling on the basis of that material by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot in her extradition order of December 2018, which was signed off by UK home secretary Sajid Javid earlier this year, is therefore now set for a full appeal hearing in the higher court.

“By far the most substantial ground is that the senior District Judge was wrong to conclude that the government had established a prima facie case,” noted Judge Leggatt. Mallya's counsel, Clare Montgomery, had successfully contested the basis on which Judge Arbuthnot had arrived at certain conclusions.

