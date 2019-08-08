UAE issues travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir in wake of scrapping of Article 370

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has advised citizens to postpone travel to Jammu and Kashmir and called upon those who are there to follow instructions of local authorities, the media reported on Thursday.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) on Wednesday said in a tweet: "As a result of the current situation, the Ministry advises citizens to postpone travel to the state of Jammu and Kashmir for the time being, and calls upon those who are there to follow the instructions of local authorities."

The development comes after the Indian government on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature.

It also split the state by hiving off Ladakh region and making it into a Union Territory without a legislature. Germany, Australia and the UK have already advised their citizens against travelling to Jammu and Kashmir.