Two Canadian Sikh doctors shave their beards to be able to wear the N95 masks necessary for treating COVID-19 patients

The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought life as we know it to a grinding halt in many parts of the country. But while people across the world are being urged to socially distance themselves and stay home, essential service personnel people don't have that particular option available. Medical workers for example, have been working tirelessly on the frontlines to combat the virus.

Two Canadian Sikh doctors recently decided to shave off their beards, despite it being one the symbols of their faith. According to a CNN report, the doctors took the decision after much deliberation since the alternative meant that they would not be able to treat COVID-19 patients.

Sikh men and women have five articles of faith that they bear on their person. One of these, 'kesh' refers to the fact that Sikhs consider uncut hair an indispensable part of the human body. This is done as a symbol of respect for God's perfect handiwork.