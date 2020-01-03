Twitterati fear World War 3 after USA takes down Iran's top official General Qassim Soleimani

Early this morning, news of top army official General Qassim Soleimani being killed during an airport strike in Baghdad broke out. Later it was revealed that the attack was ordered by the US President Donald Trump.
Soon after the Trump’s ambiguous tweet of the US flag, Twitterati started relating the two and a general fear of the oncoming World War 3 took over on the micro-blogging website.
The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack was “a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.”
Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news and expressed their fear for the likely World War 3 with hilarious memes.
"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more," the Department of Defense said.
A senior Iraqi politician and a high-level security official confirmed to the Associated Press that Soleimani and al-Muhandis were among those killed in the attack. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said al-Muhandis had arrived at the airport in a convoy to receive Soleimani whose plane had arrived from either Lebanon or Syria. The airstrike occurred as soon as he descended from the plane to be greeted by al-Muhandis and his companions, killing them all.
With inputs from Agencies.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)