Crude oil prices rise by 2.88% to USD 68.14 per barrel after US takes out Iran General Qaseem Soleimani

Oil prices soared on Friday following claims that the US had killed a top Iranian general, ratcheting up tensions between the foes and fuelling fears of a conflict in the crude-rich region.

According to CNBC, prices surged as high as 4%, before paring those gains. As of 11.01 a.m. during Asia time, Brent crude was up 2.88% to $68.14 per barrel, while U.S. crude rose 2.70% to $62.82 per barrel.