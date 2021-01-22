Twitter suspends 'fake account' of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Earlier this day, it was reported that the Persian-language account linked to Khamenei on the microblogging website had issued a chilling 'threat' to former US President Donald Trump.

The tweet carried the image of a golfer, resembling Trump, purportedly being targeted by a drone alongside a vow to avenge the killing of a top Iranian general in a U.S. drone attack.

The post had carried the text of remarks by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in December, in which he said "Revenge is inevitable".

That speech renewed a vow of vengeance ahead of the first anniversary of the killing of top military commander General Qassem Soleimani in the attack in Iraq.