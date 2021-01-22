'Revenge is inevitable': Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei issues chilling threat to former US President Donald Trump

"Revenge is inevitable. Soleimani's killer and the man who gave the orders must face vengeance," it said.

"Revenge can take place at any moment."

Trump left office on Wednesday and flew straight to his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, without attending the inauguration of his successor President Joe Biden.

Iranian officials have pledged repeatedly that Soleimani will be avenged.

Earlier this month, on the first anniversary of his killing, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi warned that not even Trump was "immune from justice" and that Soleimani's killers would "not be safe anywhere in the world".