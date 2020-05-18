Twitter down across Pakistan, Twitterati says 'govt throttling service'

Islamabad [Pakistan]: For unspecified reasons, micro-blogging site Twitter has stopped working in Pakistan. However, the users are able to access their social media account using the Virtual Private Network (VPN).

"Disruption to Twitter and Periscope registered across Pakistan with impact to multiple networks; incident ongoing," said NetBlocks.org, an internet's observatory which tracks disruptions and shutdowns across the world.

"So lots in Pakistan saying Twitter has stopped working for them and they are having to use it via VPN. I'm using it without VPN right now but its extremely slow & barely anything is loading. Very strange," said a Twitter user named Ammar Rashid.

Another internet's observatory named the Downdetector showed a live outage in Pakistan. Some users in Pakistan has gone on to suggest that the disruption is caused by the Pakistan government.