Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s 1st tweet up for grabs, bid reaches Rs 2 crore

Twitter CEO and billionaire Jack Dorsey on Saturday announced his very first tweet of March 6, 2006 in the form of a unique form of cryptocurrency. The bid had already reached $2,67,000 (nearly Rs 2 crore).

Dorsey tweeted with a bidding link to NFT (non-fungible token) through a platform called Valuables. NFT is a digital good on the Ethereum blockchain. The very first tweet by Dorsey on March 6, 2006 read: "just setting up my twttr".

Dorsey on Saturday tweeted a link where the bidding process to buy the tweet was on: "https://v.cent.co/tweet/20."

According to Valuables, "What you are purchasing is a digital certificate of the tweet, unique because it has been signed and verified by the creator". However, the fact is that this tweet has been publicly available for free for nearly 15 years on the internet.

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain.