Twitter can't keep calm after Kamala Harris uses Tamil word 'chithi' at DNC - what does it mean?

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris was nominated the Democratic Party's candidate for the US vice-president, becoming the first-ever American of Indian and African descent to be selected by a major party for the top post.

Harris, 55, is the first Indian-American to be selected for the second-highest elected office of the United States after that of the president.

She is also the first-ever Black and first-ever African American to be nominated as a vice-presidential candidate by a major political party.

If elected in the November 3 presidential elections, Harris would be the first-ever women vice president of the United States.

"I accept your nomination for vice president of the United States of America," she said. She was nominated as the vice presidential candidate on Wednesday at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Invoking powerful memories of her mother, "the most important person" in her life, Harris said, "Oh how I wish she was here tonight, but I know she's looking down on me tonight.”