Turtle Adoption Day 2022: Date, significance, and all you need to know

Turtle Adoption Day | Pexels

After observing World Turtle Day on May 23, climate activists and nature lovers look forward to Turtle Adoption Day, which falls on November 27. The latter focuses on turtles in need on a more local level.

Many people are unaware that turtles are frequently traded for their meat, shells, and eggs. As a result, they are frequently hunted, and their numbers are decreasing. Adopting the aquatic creature contributes to conservation efforts and ensures that these amazing creatures will be enjoyed by future generations.

Turtles spend most of their time in the water. However, their population is depleting. Reportedly, they are endangered species of animals often hunted by humans and suffer from a threatened habitat. Thus, activists aim to spread awareness of adopting them and making them reside in a conducive area.

This day finds traces to an article posted by Christine Shaw on the website of Found Animals, on November 15, 2011. However, the day for the adoption of turtles falls days after the article was put aired.