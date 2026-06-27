Trump's India Visit Likely Early Next Year As Washington, New Delhi Near Landmark Trade Deal | File Pic

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the Trump administration is working towards President Donald Trump's visit to India in the early part of next year, underscoring the growing momentum in India-US ties as the two countries move closer to concluding a bilateral trade agreement.

In an exclusive interview with IANS at the White House, Rubio said he expected to travel to India before the end of the year to prepare for the President's visit.

"I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a Presidential visit in the early parts of next year," Rubio said.

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Asked if Trump's visit could take place next year, Rubio replied: "We're hoping. That's what we're working towards sometime early next year to have the President come."

Rubio said the India-US relationship was in a strong position following the recent meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

"I think it's going fantastic. I mean, it's very strong," he said. "We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister. The President did at the G7."

The Secretary of State also expressed optimism about the ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries.

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"We're hoping to finalise a trade deal. We're on the last inches of getting it done, and it's very positive," he said.

Rubio said Washington was also looking forward to another meeting of the Quad leaders in the near future.

"We look forward to re-engaging again in another Quad meeting very soon," he said.

Describing India as one of America's closest partners, Rubio said: "India is such a close partner and ally of the United States, and the relationship between the Prime Minister and the President couldn't be closer, which I think is really important in diplomacy."

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President Trump last visited India in February 2020, when he and Prime Minister Modi addressed the "Namaste Trump" rally in Ahmedabad before holding bilateral talks in New Delhi.

Since returning to office, Trump and Modi have maintained regular engagement as both governments seek to deepen cooperation across trade, defence, technology and the Indo-Pacific.

The United States and India are also key partners in the Quad, alongside Japan and Australia, with the four nations expanding cooperation on regional security, critical technologies, resilient supply chains and maritime security. Both Washington and New Delhi have described their partnership as one of the defining strategic relationships of the 21st century.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)