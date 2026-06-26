President Donald Trump Warns Of 100% Tariffs On Nations Imposing Digital Services Tax On US Firms | File Pic

US President Donald Trump has warned that any country imposing a Digital Services Tax (DST) on American companies will face an immediate 100% tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

In a post on his official Truth Social account on June 26, Trump said several European countries were discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax targeting US technology companies and cautioned them against moving forward with the proposal.

"Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies. Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this," Trump wrote.

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He further declared that any country proceeding with such a tax would be met with a sweeping 100% tariff on all goods shipped to the US.

"Please let this statement serve to represent that any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America," the President said.

Trump also stated that the proposed tariff would supersede any existing or pending trade agreements between the United States and the affected country.

"This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not. Additionally, the 100% TARIFF will be immediately imposed, if they proceed," he added.

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The statement marks a significant escalation in Trump's trade policy stance and signals potential tensions between the United States and European nations over the taxation of multinational technology companies.

Several European countries have either introduced or considered Digital Services Taxes in recent years, arguing that large multinational digital firms should pay taxes where they generate revenue. The United States has consistently opposed such measures, contending that they disproportionately target American technology giants.