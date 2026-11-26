Trump Urges Putin To End Military Aggression Across Europe, Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal 'Strong Possibility' | X

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 26, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end military aggression across Europe, expressing optimism about the possibility of reaching a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that previously released US economic figures were inaccurate and demanded an immediate investigation into what he described as a deliberate error.

Sharing a series of messages on his Truth Social account, Trump said he had discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict at length during his conversations with Putin in China. He said he wanted the Russian leader to withdraw military aggression from territories across Europe to facilitate a swift agreement between the two warring countries.

"During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly," Trump wrote.

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Expressing confidence in the prospects of an agreement, the US President highlighted the mounting casualties in the conflict and described the ongoing violence as a "COMPLETE BLOODBATH".

"I really believe this is a strong possibility — Thousands of people are being killed each and every month, A COMPLETE BLOODBATH — and will be a Great Tribute to everyone!" he added.

Trump also disclosed that he had met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Wednesday night. According to the US President, their discussions covered several issues, including an update on his conversations with Putin.

"It was an Honor meeting with Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, last night at Mar-a-Lago, where many topics were discussed, and in which I updated him on my talks with President Putin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he said.

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Trump demands investigation into US economic data

In another post, Trump turned his attention to the US economy, alleging that figures released before the election had been inaccurate and that a subsequent correction by the government agency responsible for compiling the data revealed stronger economic growth.

Claiming that the American economy was performing better than previously reported, Trump said the country's third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth estimate had been revised upwards to 4.3% from the earlier figure of 3.4%.

"It was just revealed that the REAL Numbers on the Economy, published before the Election, were FAKE, and a correction was issued yesterday by the people in the Government Agency that does these numbers. The American Economy under The Trump Administration is doing FAR BETTER than the good numbers already released. Third Quarter GDP Growth has now been corrected to be 4.3%, instead of 3.4%, a major difference!" he wrote.

Questioning why the revised figures were not made public before the election, Trump alleged that the discrepancy was too significant to be dismissed as a routine statistical error.

"Why wasn’t the correct number issued before the Election? I am asking for an immediate investigation of this situation. This is not a small error, this is a massive, and purposeful, error. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added.

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