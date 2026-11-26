Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Turns 100: A Century Of Wonder, Tradition And Celebration |

The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a famous annual holiday procession in New York City. It is set to celebrate a historic milestone in 2026 as it marks 100 editions of bringing festive cheer, entertainment and larger-than-life spectacles to the streets of New York City. What began as a modest Christmas-themed procession in 1924 has evolved into one of America's most cherished Thanksgiving traditions, attracting millions of spectators and viewers from across the world.

However, this year, the parade has been postponed from Thursday, November 26, to Saturday, November 28, 2026, due to a severe East Coast nor'easter bringing heavy rain, coastal flooding and high winds. Let's understand the importance of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Happy Thanksgiving 2025 |

Parade route and attractions

Talking about the route, it runs for miles in Manhattan from 77th Street and Central Park West south to 34th Street in front of Macy's Herald Square. This year, the event is scheduled to feature a record 100 inflatable elements, including new additions like Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey and returning classics like Underdog.

When was the first parade held?

The first parade was organised by Macy's department store employees, many of whom were immigrants eager to celebrate their new home and embrace American traditions. Held on November 27, 1924, the inaugural procession featured live animals borrowed from the Central Park Zoo, including elephants, camels and bears, alongside marching bands and performers. It concluded with Santa Claus arriving at Macy's Herald Square.

Over the decades, the parade underwent several transformations, with giant character balloons gradually becoming its biggest attraction. The first giant helium balloon, Felix the Cat, made its debut in 1927, changing the parade's identity forever.

Suspended during World War II

The parade also witnessed significant changes in its history. It was suspended between 1942 and 1944 because of World War II, when rubber and helium were needed for the war effort. It returned in 1945 and continued to grow in popularity.

Today, the parade is known for its enormous character balloons, elaborate floats, Broadway performances, marching bands, celebrity appearances and festive music. Popular balloon characters from entertainment and pop culture have become an integral part of the annual spectacle. The procession traditionally travels through Manhattan before concluding at Macy's Herald Square.

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What is Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving is the most awaited holiday of the year. It is an ancient festival that has been celebrated for centuries, providing a time for families to enjoy a hearty meal together and give thanks for life's blessings and nature's abundance. This beloved holiday, with its strong foundation in thankfulness and togetherness, has a long history and carries distinct importance in both the United States and Canada.

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