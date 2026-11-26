Thanksgiving Dessert Ideas 2026: 10 Must-Try Recipes That Are Easy To Make At Home |

Thanksgiving celebrations are incomplete without a delicious dessert spread. From comforting pumpkin flavours to chocolatey treats and caramel delights, here are 10 easy and unique dessert ideas to make your Thanksgiving table extra special.

1. Mini Pumpkin Cheesecake Cups

Combine the classic flavours of pumpkin pie and creamy cheesecake in individual dessert cups. Top them with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a festive finish.

2. Caramel Apple Nachos

Slice fresh apples into thin wedges and drizzle them generously with caramel and melted chocolate. Add crushed nuts, chocolate chips and mini marshmallows for a fun, no-bake treat.

3. Pecan Pie Brownies

Give traditional pecan pie a chocolatey makeover by layering a sticky caramelised pecan topping over freshly baked brownies. They are rich, fudgy and perfect for chocolate lovers.

4. Cinnamon Sugar Apple Donuts

Make soft, bite-sized apple donuts using an easy batter with grated apples and cinnamon. Coat them in cinnamon sugar while warm for a delicious autumn-inspired dessert.

5. Pumpkin Spice Tiramisu

Add a Thanksgiving twist to the Italian classic by layering coffee-soaked ladyfingers with pumpkin-spiced mascarpone cream. Dust with cocoa powder before serving.

6. Cranberry White Chocolate Cookies

These soft and chewy cookies combine the tartness of dried cranberries with the sweetness of white chocolate chips. They are easy to prepare and add a festive pop of colour to the dessert table.

7. No-Bake Chocolate Pecan Tart

Prepare a crunchy biscuit crust and fill it with smooth melted chocolate and chopped pecans. Refrigerate until set for an indulgent dessert that requires no oven time.

8. Sweet Potato Marshmallow Brownies

Mix mashed sweet potato into a brownie batter for a soft, fudgy texture and top it with toasted mini marshmallows. This creative combination takes inspiration from the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole.

9. Apple Crumble Cheesecake Jars

Layer crushed digestive biscuits, creamy cheesecake filling and cinnamon-spiced cooked apples in small jars. Finish with a crunchy crumble topping for an easy, individual serving.

10. Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Blend vanilla ice cream with pumpkin puree, milk, cinnamon and nutmeg to create a creamy seasonal milkshake. Top with whipped cream and crushed graham crackers for a dessert that doubles as a refreshing treat.

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