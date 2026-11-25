Thanksgiving might have its roots in the West, but a good feast is something food lovers everywhere can get behind. From tables loaded with roast turkey and comforting sides to slices of pumpkin and pecan pie, the occasion offers a reason to get together over a leisurely meal. This year, Thanksgiving falls on November 26, and Mumbai restaurants are marking the day with special menus that bring familiar festive flavours to the city.



Whether you are looking for a traditional spread or a vegetarian feast, here are five places in Mumbai to consider for your Thanksgiving plans.



Check out Thanksgiving 2026 menus across Mumbai restaurants:



SAZ American Brasserie

If a classic American-style Thanksgiving spread is what you have in mind, SAZ American Brasserie is offering a menu titled The Thanksgiving Table. Roast turkey takes centre stage, accompanied by loaded baked potatoes, whipped ricotta with honey-roasted baby carrots, cranberry and raisin bread stuffing, green bean and mushroom casserole, macaroni and cheese, and charred chilli honey Brussels sprouts, served with roast gravy and cranberry sauce. Dessert brings a pecan pie with salted caramel ice cream, while the wine selection includes Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay from California's Harlow Ridge.



Where: SAZ American Brasserie, BKC



Hornby's Pavilion

Hornby's Pavilion at ITC Grand Central is bringing together traditional Thanksgiving favourites and international dishes in its specially curated menu. Turkey features alongside Roasted Chicken with Rosemary Pan Jus, Hot Pot Chicken Pie and Fish Paupiette. Diners can also find Roasted Tomato and Bell Pepper Soup and French Ratatouille on the spread, before ending the meal with the classic Pumpkin Pie.



Where: Hornby's Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Parel



Millo

For vegetarians looking to join the Thanksgiving celebrations, Millo has put together a specially curated meat-free menu. The meal begins with Nut Butter Squash Almond Soup, Magic Shrooms and Honey Chilli Lotus Stem, followed by a BBQ Platter featuring paneer tikka, chestnut galouti and palak paneer seek kebab. The mains include two-cheese ravioli stuffed with butternut squash and finished with basil pesto, or Peppered Cottage Cheese Roast served over herbed rice. Chocolate Fudge topped with caramelised nuts rounds off the spread.



Where: Millo, Lower Parel



Peshwa Pavilion

Peshwa Pavilion at ITC Maratha is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner on November 26, 2026, from 7 pm to 11:30 pm. The menu includes Roasted Pumpkin, Feta Salad and Smoked Chicken, along with BBQ Chicken Wings, Vegetable Pot Pie and Macaroni and Cheese. For dessert, diners can choose from Pumpkin Pie, Apple Crumble, Cheesecake and Caramel Panna Cotta. The dinner is priced at ₹3,150 plus taxes per person and includes soft beverages.



Where: Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha, Andheri East



Tablespoon

Thanksgiving does not have to revolve entirely around turkey. At tbsp. (Tablespoon), the celebration comes with a wider comfort-food spread. The special offerings include Thanksgiving Turkey and Honey Parmesan Chicken, alongside wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas. Its Make Your Own Pizza option also lets younger diners get creative with their favourite combinations. The menu features comforting pastas, hearty mains and desserts such as Tiramisu, Banana Pudding and Burnt Basque Cheesecake.



Where: Tablespoon, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel



Whether you are after a traditional turkey dinner, a spread of familiar comfort food or a completely vegetarian feast, these menus offer different ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Mumbai. Gather your friends or family and make November 26 an excuse to enjoy a long meal together.

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