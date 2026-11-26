'Safety Has To Come First': Zohran Mamdani Reschedules Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade To Saturday Due To Extreme Weather | Video | X / @NYCMayor

New York: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Wednesday (local time) said the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday due to extreme weather conditions, including forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds, stressing that public safety remains the priority.

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Addressing a press conference, Mamdani said the decision to change the schedule was taken after considering the weather conditions, adding that the city had to prepare for every possibility.

New York City's iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday following forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds, CNN reported, citing a city official. The parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET on Saturday.

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"In our city, nothing comes easily, and you have to plan for every possibility. And while we were looking forward to celebrating Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow, extreme weather has forced us to reschedule for Saturday instead," he said.

Acknowledging the disappointment among New Yorkers and visitors who had been looking forward to the annual celebration, Mamdani said the change in schedule was necessary to ensure a safe event.

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"Now I know that many New Yorkers, myself included, as well as millions around the world, were looking forward to the parade being held tomorrow. Generation after generation has watched SpongeBob and Spider-Man soar down our streets and has taken in Garfield floating down Sixth Avenue. And I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences, yet safety has to come first. And on Saturday, when balloons climb into the sky, every New Yorker and everyone visiting will be able to take in a show that is both truly spectacular and also safe," he added.

Mamdani said thousands of police officers would be deployed for Saturday's rescheduled 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, with specialised units from across the department, including mounted units, K-9 teams, Harbour Aviation and the Emergency Service Unit (ESU), also supporting the security arrangements.

His remarks come days after the New York Police Department (NYPD) disbanded its Strategic Response Group, with officers and their responsibilities redistributed among other units.

Mamdani said there were "no known, specific or credible threats" to the event.

According to CNN, severe storms are affecting both the East and West coasts of the United States ahead of Thanksgiving, with more than 80 million people expected to travel for the holiday.

The East Coast could witness its highest water levels since Superstorm Sandy, while parts of Delaware and New Jersey face a significant risk of power outages due to strong winds.

On the West Coast, coastal flooding remains a serious concern. Powerful waves have already caused part of a pier in Pacifica, south of San Francisco, to collapse, while high tides have broken water-level records around San Diego, CNN reported.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)