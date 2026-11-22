New York Hosts ‘Chinese Spy Lookalike Contest’ Inspired By Jensen Huang-Alice Huang Controversy - VIDEO |

A bizarre ‘Chinese Spy Lookalike Contest’ in New York has turned a developing espionage controversy into an internet spectacle, with participants dressing up, performing mock spy acts and competing for a cash prize.

Held at Washington Square Park on November 21, the unusual event saw contestants put their best spy-inspired looks on display, drawing curious spectators and social media attention.

Contestants Dress Up, Perform Mock Spy Acts

Organised by FactMachine and Prez, the contest featured participants impersonating characters inspired by the controversy. Some contestants reportedly mimed retrieving classified documents, while another dressed as Jensen Huang, adding to the theatrical nature of the event.

The audience also got to play a role in deciding the winner, with spectators voting through QR codes. The winner was reportedly promised a $50 (approximately ₹4,636) cash prize.

Videos of the contest have since surfaced on social media, with creators sharing clips of the gathering and the unusual performances. The event has sparked curiosity over how a serious geopolitical controversy was transformed into a street-level comedy competition.

What Is The Jensen Huang-Alice Huang Controversy?

The contest draws inspiration from allegations surrounding Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman reportedly under scrutiny over suspected links to Chinese intelligence. US intelligence officials are said to have raised concerns that she may have gathered information for Beijing, though the allegations have not been conclusively established. China has rejected the claims.

The controversy has also fuelled questions about her reported relationship with Jensen Huang, the former Nvidia chief, and concerns surrounding the possible transfer of advanced AI chips to Chinese companies.

Reports surrounding the matter have drawn attention to the broader geopolitical tensions between the US and China over artificial intelligence technology, semiconductor exports and national security.

Jensen Huang's Reported Affair Adds To The Controversy

Jensen Huang reportedly acknowledged an affair and apologised to his family and employees amid the controversy. Nvidia's board was also said to have initiated an independent investigation into the matter.

The unusual lookalike contest has since brought the story into the social media spotlight for an entirely different reason, with New Yorkers turning a news controversy into a bizarre public event complete with costumes, performances and a prize for the best impersonation.