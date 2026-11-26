From Beef Nihari To Lamb Korma: Pakistan's First Astronaut Gets A Special Halal Menu In Space |

Life aboard a space station comes with its share of unusual experiences, but for Pakistan’s first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, there is also a comforting taste of home waiting hundreds of kilometres above Earth. Butter chicken, beef nihari, lamb korma and curried chickpeas (chole) are among the Pakistani-style dishes specially prepared for him during his stay aboard China’s Tiangong space station.

The carefully curated menu has been designed to meet Ali’s dietary preferences and halal requirements, ensuring that his first space mission comes with familiar flavours from home.

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Butter Chicken, Nihari And Korma: What's On The Space Menu?

Making sure Ali could enjoy familiar food in an unfamiliar environment required considerable preparation. The China Astronaut Research and Training Centre developed seven Pakistani-style space food options, taking inspiration from South Asian cuisine.

The selection includes beef nihari, lamb korma, butter chicken and curried chickpeas. Special attention was paid to halal food preparation, with the entire process following the required dietary standards.

Researchers also worked to retain the dishes' familiar flavours while ensuring they provided the nutrition needed by astronauts during spaceflight. Ali's preference for spices such as turmeric and curry was taken into account, with recipes undergoing several rounds of testing and refinement before being approved.

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Pakistan's First Astronaut Arrives At China's Tiangong Space Station

Ali made history on Wednesday by becoming the first foreign astronaut to enter China's Tiangong space station. He travelled aboard the Shenzhou-24 spacecraft alongside Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi.

After docking with the orbital laboratory, the three-member crew joined the astronauts already stationed there, taking the total number of people aboard Tiangong to six during the handover between missions.

The arrival marked a significant moment in China's growing international space cooperation, with Pakistan becoming the first foreign country to send an astronaut to its space station.

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Pakistani Spiced Tea Replaced By Chinese Black Tea

Interestingly, Ali's food preferences underwent a small change during his training in China. The original menu reportedly included Pakistani-style spiced milk tea, but the astronaut developed a liking for Chinese black tea and rice during his stay.

He subsequently requested that more of these items be included in his spaceflight food arrangements.

A special dinner was also planned for all six astronauts as the two crews came together aboard Tiangong. The meal was expected to bring Chinese and Pakistani culinary traditions together, continuing the space station's tradition of shared dining experiences.