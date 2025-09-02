'Trump Sidelined India To Secure Family's Business Interests In Pakistan': Ex-US NSA Jake Sullivan - VIDEO | File Pic

Washington DC: Former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has accused President Donald Trump of deliberately sidelining India to advance his "family’s business interests" in Pakistan.

Calling it a major diplomatic failure, Sullivan said the alleged shift marked “one of the most under-reported aspects” of Trump’s foreign policy, with long-term consequences for US credibility on the global stage.

Have a look at his entire statement here:

Jake Sullivan cooking Trump for derailing the relationship with India.



Also points to Pakistan’s shady crypto deals with Trump’s family. pic.twitter.com/w60epaCYuc — Viktor (@desishitposterr) September 1, 2025

Business Deals in Pakistan Took Priority Over Strategic Ties with India

Speaking on the MeidasTouch YouTube channel, Sullivan said, “For decades, on a bipartisan basis, the US has worked to strengthen its relationship with India, the world’s largest democracy, a country with which we should be aligned on technology, talent, economics, and in countering China’s strategic drift.” Adding that “significant progress had been made” on this front, he alleged that Trump sidelined the partnership due to Pakistan’s “willingness to engage in business deals with the Trump family.”

Sullivan linked this realignment to Pakistan’s deeper ties with Trump’s inner circle, including the former President’s family-backed venture, World Liberty Financial, which recently signed an agreement with the Pakistan Crypto Council. The deal reportedly came just days after the Pahalgam terror attack. Sullivan said this shift was “a major strategic setback” given that a strong US-India relationship serves core American interests.

'Damage to Global Trust in US', Says Sullivan

The former NSA warned that the implications go beyond South Asia. “Imagine being a Germany, a Japan, or a Canada and watching this unfold. One would think, ‘That could be us tomorrow’,” he said. The result, according to Sullivan, is that allies are now hedging against future instability from Washington.

🚨BIG: Former US NSA Jake Sullivan says 'American brand globally is in the TOILET, Trump’s trade offensive has forced India to think of sitting with China to hedge against America'



~ Even Americans are opposing him but some in India are enjoying 🤡pic.twitter.com/rfIMbk3eJH — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) August 30, 2025

In a separate appearance on The Bulwark Podcast, he said US leadership is being questioned globally, adding that the “US brand is in the toilet.” He added, “Leaders are talking about derisking from the United States. They now see the US as the big disruptor, the country that can’t be counted on.”

Sullivan also highlighted that while Trump imposed a 50% tariff on India, Pakistan faced just 19%, further deepening the contrast in approach.