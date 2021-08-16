Trump says Biden not following his Afghanistan plan

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden for his handling of the Afghanistan situation saying that the Democrat leader had not followed his plan of withdrawing US-led international troops from the war-torn country.

In a statement released on Saturday, Trump said, "He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our administration left for him--a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground." "After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone. The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America or America's power," he added.

Trump said that it will be a disgrace when the Taliban raises their flag over America's Embassy in Kabul it will be a complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence.

As Taliban gained ground in all key cities except Kabul, Biden on Saturday authorised the deployment of additional 1,000 troops in Afghanistan, raising the number of American troops in the war-torn country to 5,000 to ensure a safe and orderly drawdown of personnel.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:22 AM IST