Trump impeachment: Republican 'disturbed' by co-ordination remark

Washington: Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski has said that she was "disturbed" by her party's stance before President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, it was reported on Thursday.

The Alaska Senator's comments come after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellpledged "total co-ordination" with the White House, the BBC said in a report.

Murkowski told Alaska's KTUU news channel on Wednesday that she was uncomfortable with McConnell's comments about "total co-ordination".

"When I heard that I was disturbed," she said. Murkowski also said there should be distance between the White House and the Senate over how the trial is conducted.

"To me it means that we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defence," the BBC quoted her as saying to KTUU channel.

Meanwhile, Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.