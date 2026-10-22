Trump Delayed Netanyahu's Planned Iran Strikes Until After US Midterms: Report

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) | File Pic

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reportedly prepared to launch fresh strikes against Iran earlier this month, targeting civilian infrastructure alongside nuclear facilities and government-linked sites. However, US President Donald Trump intervened, favouring a delay until after the November 3 midterm elections before considering renewed military action, according to a report.

The Israeli military had drawn up plans for an intensive, multi-day bombing operation scheduled for the weekend of October 10. The proposed targets included power plants, nuclear installations and sites associated with the Iranian regime, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The planned offensive was expected to be more extensive than the US-Israeli strikes carried out on February 28.

The operation was put on hold after Trump reportedly raised concerns about initiating another conflict ahead of the crucial US elections. In an earlier post on Truth Social, the US president had indicated that American strikes against Iran would not resume before November 3, the sources said.

Despite the pause, Trump and Netanyahu, who is also facing an election, have continued to threaten further military action. Both leaders have indicated that the US and Israel intend to "finish" their campaign to dismantle the Iranian regime.

It remains uncertain whether Washington would directly participate in the proposed operation. However, one source cited by the Financial Times described renewed joint military action in the coming weeks as "not an unreasonable scenario".

"There will either be a deal or an attack," the source said, suggesting that Washington's objective was to compel Tehran to accept its conditions in negotiations concerning the Strait of Hormuz. The strategically important waterway has remained partially blocked for months, since February.

An Israeli official said US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Israel on Monday and met Netanyahu and other senior officials. During the discussions, Israeli representatives reportedly presented a revised list of potential targets, featuring locations that had not been hit during the February offensive, including civilian infrastructure.

Although Trump had indicated that military action would remain on hold until the midterm elections, he subsequently warned of additional strikes. He said the US and Israel would "soon finish the job" "unless [Iran] change their ways, rapidly".

Netanyahu also shared a video on Monday showing a conversation with Trump, during which the Israeli leader told the US president, "Donald, you said we have a job to finish, and we'll finish it together."

Netanyahu, on Wednesday, reiterated his position that removing Iran's threat required the overthrow of its government.

"Iran wanted to destroy us; we stopped them. They wanted to produce nuclear bombs; we stopped them... Yet they persist," he said at an election rally. "Therefore, there is only one way to end this: by toppling this regime."

He added that he had issued the directive to the Israel Defence Forces, the Mossad and other security agencies, but did not disclose a timeline or explain how the objective would be pursued.