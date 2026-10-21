'I'm Studying His Body': US President Donald Trump Makes Graphic Remarks About Senator Jon Husted | Video | X @rabindraX238 & @highbrow_nobrow

US President Donald Trump commented extensively on Senator Jon Husted's physique while addressing a rally in Greenville, North Carolina, on Tuesday in support of Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley.

"I'm studying his body. I've never studied the body of a man before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course", Trump said, referring to Husted.

Trump went on to describe the senator's physical features in graphic terms. Husted is currently contesting the midterm elections in Ohio.

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"But I looked at his ass, and then I looked at his legs. I said, 'His ass, s***, it's like - it's like a pile of muscle,'" Trump continued. "Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big.' Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He's like a piece of steel."

This was not the first occasion on which Trump had publicly commented on Husted's physique.

At an Ohio rally on October 12, Trump had similarly praised the senator's build, saying he "watched up and down".

"I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his ass, and I looked at the whole - and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got these, like, claws," Trump said.

Clips of Trump's remarks have since circulated widely on social media, prompting some users to describe his comments about Husted's body as "disturbing".

"He curses constantly now. Another sign of disinhibition, along with thirsting over shapely male buttocks," one user wrote on X.

"He sounds so aroused while describing this it's disturbing," another user commented. A third wrote, "So we're back on talking about men's bodies with Uncle Dementia. I bet John Husted is not thrilled".

Trump has a history of publicly praising the physiques and physical attributes of men around him, including prominent athletes and sports personalities.

He has previously admired the muscular legs of football player Jaxson Dart, praised the physiques of several UFC fighters and recalled how fellow golfers were impressed by the late golf legend Arnold Palmer's physique after seeing him shower, describing it as "unbelievable".