'Focus On Skills, Not Looks': Donald Trump's Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer Reacts To Katie Zacharia's Firing After Just 5 Days | X

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has advised US President Donald Trump to prioritise professional skills over appearance and loyalty when selecting a replacement for Katie Zacharia, who was dismissed just five days after taking up the high-profile position.

Zacharia, who previously worked as a senior communications adviser for Trump’s Truth Social platform, was appointed after Karoline Leavitt stepped down at the end of August to spend more time with her family.

Spicer Warns Against Prioritising Looks And Loyalty

Speaking to Australian outlet News24, Spicer, who served as Trump’s first White House press secretary, stressed that the role demanded more than personal loyalty or support for the President’s policies.

During the interview, journalist Andrew Bolt questioned whether Trump preferred appointing people who were attractive and agreed with him rather than those with the necessary competence.

Spicer defended Zacharia, saying she “does a great job of fighting for the America First agenda”. However, he maintained that appearance and loyalty accounted for only “about 20 per cent” of the responsibilities.

“I caution the White House and the president, in particular, for just focusing on that part of the duties,” Spicer said.

Understanding Government And Media Operations Is Essential

Spicer emphasised that a White House press secretary must also manage the “logistical nature of dealing with the media”.

He said prospective candidates should fully understand the demands of the position and assess their strengths and weaknesses before accepting the responsibility.

“If you're telling me that you don't have a real fundamental grasp of how the government operates, you've never worked at the press corps—then this might not be the best fit for you,” Spicer said.

Zacharia’s Brief Tenure Draws Attention

Zacharia’s five-day tenure attracted attention following her first press briefing, which ended prematurely.

During the briefing, she reportedly read from a sheet of paper and mistakenly referred to her husband as “my president”.

Her dismissal came less than a week after she assumed the position.

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Spicer Recalls Press Secretary Role As His Most Demanding Job

Spicer, who resigned as Trump’s press secretary in July 2017 after serving for six months, previously reflected on the pressures associated with the position.

In an interview in August, he described the role as the most demanding job of his career, despite having spent 27 years in the military.

“That is the most intense job I will ever have,” he said.