'Your Goodbye Tour Is Lasting Longer Than Your Employment': Netizens Mock Katie Zacharia After 5-Day Stint As White House Press Secretary

Katie Zacharia, who reportedly exited her role as White House press secretary after just five days on the job, shared a post on X thanking US President Donald Trump for hosting her family in the Oval Office and gifting presents to her children. However, her post drew sharp reactions from netizens, with several mocking her brief tenure and criticising her association with Trump.

In her post, Zacharia wrote, "Thank you, President Trump, for hosting my family and me in the Oval Office and for the generous gifts you gave my children on my son’s birthday. It was an unforgettable honor."

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The post, shared a day after reports emerged that she had been fired or was transitioning to another role, prompted a series of sarcastic and critical comments from social media users.

Take A Look At Netzines Reaction

One user took a dig at her brief stint, writing, "The goodbye tour is lasting longer than your employment"

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Another user criticised her decision to bring her children to meet Trump, commenting, "you got fired in less than 3 days and let your kids hang out with a ped0. Mom of the year!"

@KatieZacharia you got fired in less than 3 days and let your kids hang out with a ped0. Mom of the year! — jaqùe (@mr_fanksgiving) October 17, 2026

A third user launched a scathing attack on Zacharia's political association, writing, "You’re a national joke who idolizes a pathological-lying, sexual-assaulting, criminal con man. Yay you!"

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Another reaction mocked the brevity of her tenure, saying, "You should be proud Katie! You created a new measurement of time for someone in a White House position."

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One user also took a swipe at her brief period in the spotlight, writing, "I hope you enjoyed your Zacharia of fame"

Another netizen mocked the gifts Trump gave her children, commenting, "He gave your kids Chinese-made MAGA tat."

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The criticism continued, with one user writing, "You can stop kissing his saggy ass now. He made you globally unemployable by showing the World you can't even read from a piece of paper."

What Happened To Katie Zacharia?

US media reported that Katie Zacharia exited as White House press secretary after five days, with CNN reporting that President Donald Trump fired her, while NBC News said she was transitioning to another role.

Hours before the reports, Trump said he had asked Zacharia whether she wanted to continue, acknowledging that the job was tougher than expected.

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A conservative commentator and former Trump Media & Technology Group adviser, Zacharia took charge on October 12, succeeding Karoline Leavitt. Her first briefing lasted less than 15 minutes, during which she struggled to answer questions on Ukraine intelligence-sharing.

She also faced scrutiny over her legal credentials after an administration official confirmed she had not passed the California bar exam, NBC News reported.

No successor has been named. Her reported five-day tenure would be shorter than Anthony Scaramucci's 11-day stint as White House communications director during Trump's first term.