 Trump Assassination Attempt: Genuine Threat Or Staged Spectacle? (VIDEO)
No motives have been attributed yet to Donald Trump’s assassination bid but Melanie Trump’s statement makes a veiled reference to a possible motive.

Afrida Rahman AliUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
No motives have been attributed yet to Donald Trump’s assassination bid but Melanie Trump’s statement makes a veiled reference to a possible motive. Melanie’s statement says "A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion — his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration”

This is the only indication so far of anyone saying why the 20-year-old Bethel Park resident of Pennsylvania state would have wanted to eliminate Trump. The fact remains that shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks was a registered Republican. Pennsylvania’s political landscape, known for its bipartisan divide, adds complexity. Crooks’ own history of political affiliations, having once engaged with Democrats, underscores the shifting loyalties that are not uncommon in this state.

However, what is now in sharp scrutiny is not the credentials of the shooter but the veracity of the incident itself. One tweet says: They had guns in the shooters direction They let him crawl onto the roof. They let him get his rifle out. They ignored other people screaming about the gun man They let shots get fired They killed him once Trump was down… This was an inside job.

This is only made worse by a statement by Jonathan Willis, the officer in the famous photo of the two snipers on the roof at Trump's rally, who has apparently reported that he had the assassin in his sights for at least 3 minutes, but the head of the Secret Service refused to give the order to take out the perpetrator.

article-image

Speculation persists that the incident might serve as a strategic manoeuvre to galvanize support for Trump’s impending electoral bid, appealing to undecided voters. In the labyrinth of theories, the truth remains elusive. Was this a genuine assassination attempt driven by personal animosity towards Trump’s politics, or a meticulously staged ploy to influence voter sentiment?

