Toshakhana case: Imran Khan supporters gather in large numbers as police reach his Lahore residence with arrest warrant

On February 28, a district and sessions court in the federal capital issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Imran Khan supporters gather in large numbers as police reach his Lahore residence with arrest warrant |

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is likely to be arrested in Toshakhana case on Sunday as the Islamabad police reached Lahore with the deposed premier's arrest warrant, local media reported.

According to The News, Khan will be arrested once all legal conditions have been met.

Arrest will worsen the issue

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has stated that any move to arrest Khan will worsen the issue significantly.

"I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park," he wrote on Twitter.

Imran Khan was granted non-bailable arrest warrants on Tuesday by an Islamabad sessions court hearing the Toshakhana case against the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to the Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper.

According to Dawn, Khan obtained bail in two other cases involving illegal finance and terrorism just hours before the warrants were issued as he appeared before the courts at Islamabad's judicial complex escorted by a sizable number of party workers.

(With IANS inputs)

