Pakistan: Islamabad court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case | AFP

Imran Khan was granted non-bailable arrest warrants on Tuesday by an Islamabad sessions court hearing the Toshakhana case against the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), according to the Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper.

According to Dawn, Khan obtained bail in two other cases involving illegal finance and terrorism just hours before the warrants were issued as he appeared before the courts at Islamabad's judicial complex escorted by a sizable number of party workers.

The PTI chief was today required to appear before courts in Islamabad in four different cases.

Khan was to be indicted today

Today, Khan was scheduled to be indicted in the Toshakhana case, but his lawyer asked the court to excuse him from the hearing because he had to show up in a number of other courts. Two times earlier, his indictment was postponed, according to Dawn.

His indictment was deferred twice before, Dawn reported.

Pakistan additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing to March 7.

Soon after the setback, Imran Khan appeared in the Islamabad High Court, where he was granted pre-arrest bail in the attempted murder case until March 9.

Khan summoned on March 9

According to Geo News, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned the PTI chief on March 9 in connection with the Toshakhana case.

The development comes just days after NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan quit for personal reasons.

In its notice to Khan, the anti-corruption body wrote: "The competent authority has taken cognizance of an offence allegedly committed by the accused persons under the provisions of NAO, 1999," reported Geo News.

According to Geo News, the anti-graft body requested that the ousted prime minister appear before the joint investigative team on March 9 at its Islamabad office and record his statement in this regard.

On November 19, the NAB took notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale.

(With ANI inputs)